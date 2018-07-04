App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhiites to get 'door step delivery of 100 public services'

The scheme covers certificates like caste, water connection, income, ration card (RC), domicile, duplicate RC, and change of address in RC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The citizens of Delhi may soon have access to over 100 public services like driving licence and caste certificates at their residential address, as per a new proposed scheme by the Delhi government.

For instance, while applying for a caste certificate, you'd have to call the designated call centre for the details. After this, a Mobile Sahayak will visit the applicant’s residence, equipped with all necessary machines and get the required details and documents at a nominal fee.

However, in order to get the driving licence the applicant will have to visit the MLO office for undergoing a driving test.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi Cabinet approved the proposal put forth by the Department of Administrative Reform to assign the task to a company for execution of the project.

Sisodia also promised, as per a report by Times of India, that the addition of 30 more services will be completed in a span of 30 days.

The agencies setting up the call centers would hire the Mobile Sahayaks (facilitators). Thus, the citizens would no longer have to stand in queues for the services under the scheme, as per government claims.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Delhi #Trending News

