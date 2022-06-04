Delhi woman's Twitter thread on sexual harassment at metro station: 'Terrorised in broad daylight'

After the woman’s ordeal gained attention, the Delhi Police stepped in to take her statement and filed a first information report in connection with the case. (Representational image)

A Delhi woman’s Twitter thread on being sexually harassed at a metro station and receiving no help from officials has triggered anger online.

The woman, Advaita Kapoor, recounted how a man approached her at the Jor Bagh metro station on the pretext of getting directions. She said she helped him and got off at her station.



I normally don't post on twt, but the traumatising incident that i faced today at the Delhi Metro deserves the attention. This is going to be a long thread so pls bear w me.

While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station (1/n)

— Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

But the man came to her again, wanting to confirm the address he had asked about in the first instance. He showed her a file.

"At this point I noticed that he was trying to thrust his uncovered penis in my face," Kapoor added. "He attempted to do this thrice. As soon as I noticed, I got up and ran because I was scared and couldn't think straight."

The woman rushed to a policeman for help. But she said he refused to help her.

"He asked me to go upstairs (to the metro station) to talk about it," she added. "I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so I could recognise him."

Kapoor said the whole incident was caught on camera but this police officer also refused to act.

"Instead they started victim blaming me and said that I should have created a scene and that there is nothing they can do now since they managed to leave.," she claimed.

The woman said she had been using the Delhi metro for several years, but now, did not consider it to be safe. "It's ridiculous how easy it is to terrorise women in broad daylight in a public place," she added.

Kapoor sought better security for women in public spaces. "It's bare min to have security personnel at every platform," she tweeted, tagging the Delhi police and metro authority.