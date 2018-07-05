Delhi to use only cleaner fuels as govt bans petcoke, furnace oil and tyre oil

Supply of the world’s cleanest petrol and diesel started in Delhi in April this year and now the Delhi government has said that only cleaner fuels will be used in the city.

According to a Business Line report, in a bid to tackle problems related to increasing pollution in Delhi, the government has barred the use of all toxic fuels like petcoke, furnace oil and tyre oil.

Following the notification, only Bharat Stage VI compliant petrol and diesel with 10 ppm sulphur, CNG, LPG, biogas, aviation fuel, energy from waste, charcoal for limited use in tandoors and ironing of clothes, and wood for cremation will be allowed.

Coal with only 0.4 per cent of sulphur is allowed for use in thermal power plants.

The government is working along with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to shut all coal power plants in the state in a phased manner. “Until next year, we are looking at shutting down the Badarpur plant,” said MoEF secretary, CK Mishra.

However, Mishra stressed that implementing a ban will not be sufficient as alternate arrangements need to be worked out. “For example, the facility at Bawana is producing 750 MW of power. We have to ensure that the plant which fully runs on gas works at its full capacity,” he explained.

Making a shift to cleaner alternatives

Industrial units will now have to shift to cleaner alternatives like piped natural gas, electricity or BS-VI diesel.

“It is encouraging to note that use of natural gas by industries has expanded in Delhi,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director (Research and Advocacy), CSE.

Government’s efforts

In April, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the industry invested Rs 30,000 crore in upgrading technology and processes to produce ultra-clean BS-VI petrol and diesel (equivalent to fuel meeting Euro-VI emission norms) and would meet the April 2020 deadline for introducing such fuel all over the country.

To meet Delhi's annual consumption of 9.6 lakh tonne of petrol and 12.65 lakh tonne of diesel, Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh, Panipat refinery in Haryana, Bina in Madhya Pradesh and Bhatinda in Punjab started producing Euro-VI grade fuel. About Rs 183 crore has been spent on the Panipat refinery alone for producing cleaner fuel.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm controlling roughly half of the retail fuel market, will source the BS-VI fuel to meet Delhi's requirement from its Mathura and Panipat refineries, while Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) will do so from its joint venture refinery at Bhatinda. Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) will supply fuel from its Bina refinery.

Pollution woes

Toxic, soot-laden emissions caused by the combustion of fuels such as tyre oil, viscous and high sulphur fuel or furnace oil has led to high concentration of oxides of sulphur and nitrogen, as well as particulate matter.

Tests of samples of petcoke and furnace oil by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority in 2017 had exposed excessively high levels of sulphur – as much as 74,000 ppm in petcoke and 23,000 ppm in furnace oil. These fuels were being used widely, without any pollution control equipment or any standards for sulphur dioxide or nitrogen oxide.