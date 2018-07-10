App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi to see 15-20% increase in water availability in 2 yrs: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the work of developing 200 lakes has been started for which consultants have been hired, adding that the reports in this regard would be out in eight months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government is rolling out several projects to increase water availability in the city by 15 to 20 percent in the next two years and 50 percent in five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The chief minister, who inspected the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in North Delhi's Burari, said such projects would put an end to the city's water woes.

"Rolling out several projects to increase water availability by 15-20 percent in next 2 yrs and 50 percent next 5 yrs. Hopefully, no water problem in Del after that," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

"Till then, as projects start, water problem wud keep decreasing (No increase in water availability for several yrs before our govt)," he said.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said the work of developing 200 lakes has been started for which consultants have been hired, adding that the reports in this regard would be out in eight months.

He said the AAP government has prepared a blueprint through which water availability will be increased to the affected areas.

The chief minister added that the work of the Burari STP will be completed by June next year.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #India

