Delhi shivers as minimum temperature settles at 7.6 degrees Celsius

Delhi shivered on the first working day of the New Year as the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 69 per cent and 97 per cent on Monday.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 7 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively. Dense fog is also expected to affect visibility levels on Tuesday. 'Dense' to 'very dense' fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next four days, the weather department said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

The minimum temperature had settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches below the season's average, it said. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius on Friday and 10.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Delhi's 24-hour air quality index at 4 pm on Monday read 357.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.