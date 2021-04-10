English
Delhi sees slight dip in fresh infections with 7,897 COVID-19 cases being added in past 24 hours

A day ago, on April 9, Delhi had seen its highest single-day COVID-19 case spike with 8,521 new coronavirus infections being reported in just 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
April 10, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as a doctor takes a swab from his nose to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India. (File Image)

With 7,897 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the past 24 hours, Delhi has seen a slight dip in the number of fresh coronavirus cases being added daily. This takes Delhi’s total coronavirus tally to 7,14,423.

On April 10, 39 persons died of COVID-19 in Delhi, taking the total COVID-19 death toll of the National Capital to 11,235.

The cumulative positivity rate of Delhi is now 4.63 percent, with a total of 1,54,43,955 coronavirus tests being conducted so far. A total of 6,74,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged of hospitals, or migrated in Delhi since the pandemic outbreak.

At present, there are 5,236 containment zones in the National Capital. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reassured that a lockdown will not be imposed in the city, he said on April 10 that new, stricter COVID-19-related restrictions may be imposed soon.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Speaking to reporters outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the Delhi CM said: “If we are provided with enough vaccine doses, age bar for vaccination is removed and we get approval to open more vaccination centres on a larger scale then we can vaccinate people within two to three months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for seven to 10 days. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon.”

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
first published: Apr 10, 2021 07:09 pm

