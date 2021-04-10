Delhi sees slight dip in fresh infections with 7,897 COVID-19 cases being added in past 24 hours

A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as a doctor takes a swab from his nose to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India. (File Image)

With 7,897 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the past 24 hours, Delhi has seen a slight dip in the number of fresh coronavirus cases being added daily. This takes Delhi’s total coronavirus tally to 7,14,423.

A day ago, on April 9, Delhi had seen its highest single-day COVID-19 case spike with 8,521 new coronavirus infections being reported in just 24 hours.

On April 10, 39 persons died of COVID-19 in Delhi, taking the total COVID-19 death toll of the National Capital to 11,235.

The cumulative positivity rate of Delhi is now 4.63 percent, with a total of 1,54,43,955 coronavirus tests being conducted so far. A total of 6,74,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged of hospitals, or migrated in Delhi since the pandemic outbreak.

At present, there are 5,236 containment zones in the National Capital. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reassured that a lockdown will not be imposed in the city, he said on April 10 that new, stricter COVID-19-related restrictions may be imposed soon.

Speaking to reporters outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the Delhi CM said: “If we are provided with enough vaccine doses, age bar for vaccination is removed and we get approval to open more vaccination centres on a larger scale then we can vaccinate people within two to three months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for seven to 10 days. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon.”