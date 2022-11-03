Delhi residents share alarming videos of smog-blanketed city as pollution spikes | Videos

Several residents of the city complained of respiratory issues, headaches and watering eyes as pollution continued to wreak havoc on air quality. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

As Delhi pollution peaks, citizens have taken to Twitter chronicling the hazards. Thick smog has covered the National Capital and its surrounding areas as the pollution slipped to severe levels in the city, an annual phenomenon now during winter months.

Delhi's air quality index is at 426; which means breathing in the air is toxic and can pose several health hazards. Delhi residents are sharing photos and videos of the alarming situation.



This is how air pollution looks like in Delhi right now. While our leaders are busy in elections in Gujarat, people are dying here in Delhi. Less than 1% of the population in Delhi concerns about it. 99% thinks that this is new normal to live with pollution. pic.twitter.com/wfRk0ly4Sm

— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) November 3, 2022

Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam shared a clip of a smoke-blanketed Delhi and claimed that 99 per cent of Delhi population thinks it is okay to live with pollution.

Other residents too shared videos of the deteriorating air and visibility in the capital, where pollution has been a pressing issue for years, but, despite several measures has not seen any significant improvement. Stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab contribute greatly to the pollution in the state apart from vehicular emissions and a spike in pollution after the festival season.



Delhi Air pollution is utmost before winter pic.twitter.com/3gQ40UlZRD

— Ahmed Khabeer (@AhmedKhabeer_) November 3, 2022



Highly polluted morning in Delhi. Worst day of this season till now. U can feel irritation in your throat, such is the intensity of densed particles.#Pollution pic.twitter.com/IMPeg02xHy

— Prashant Kadam (@_prashantkadam) November 3, 2022



Move to #Bengaluru was hard for a staunch #Delhiite like me (and my family). Mornings like this remind me why it makes sense. “You r where You Belong” moment @peakbengaluru⁩ pic.twitter.com/FAiGyBbRQK

— Manish Kheterpal (@mkheterpal) November 3, 2022



This is not fog; Arvind Kejriwal stopped crackers on Diwali in Delhi and now why doesn't he stop Punjab stubble burning, and this time it's higher than last. Who will be held accountable for the health of the people harmed by Punjab farmers and the government?#DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/JLGdwEqpPn

— akriti singh (@akritisingh02) November 3, 2022

Several residents of the city have complained of respiratory issues, headaches and watering eyes amid the spike in pollution.One user wrote: “Highly polluted morning in Delhi. Worst day of this season till now. U can feel irritation in your throat, such is the intensity of densed particles.” He shared a video as well.One user, who recently moved to Bengaluru from Delhi, wrote that mornings sans pollution “make sense” while justifying his move.See some more reactions:AQI between 401 and 500 is categorized as severe, and between 301 and 400 is “very poor” – categories that Delhi generally oscillates in during November 1 and 15, when stubble burning is at its peak.