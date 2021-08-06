MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi reports 44 COVID-19 cases, five deaths; positivity rate 0.06%

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent and two fatalities, as per the bulletin.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

The national capital recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The coronavirus death toll in the city now stands at 25,065, it showed.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent and two fatalities, as per the bulletin.

On Friday, 44 cases and five deaths were reported, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.06 percent, it stated.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 cases of the infection were detected with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent.

This was the fifth time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital when zero deaths had been logged in a day.

Before this, the daily COVID-19 fatality count was zero on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2, as per official data.

The second wave swept through the city during April-May.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Aug 6, 2021 03:25 pm

