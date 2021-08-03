Delhi registers 50 COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities in a day; positivity rate 0.08%

Source: Reuters

The national capital reported 50 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday. On Sunday, 51 Covid infections and no death were recorded. This data was revealed on Tuesday as the Delhi government had not releases the COVID-19 bulletin for the day.

According to the bulletin, health authorities conducted 64,276 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

The city has so far reported 14,36,451 cases of COVID-19. Over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 25,058.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and one death. A day earlier, the city had logged 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and three deaths.

With 65 recoveries in a day, the city currently has 519 active cases, down from 538 a day ago. Of them, 174 are under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 282, down from 290 a day ago, the bulletin said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, the national capital had reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Delhi has recorded 1,976 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days (since July 2), 66 cases a day on average.