Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 37 fresh cases

Delhi recorded zero COVID-19 fatality and 37 fresh cases of the infection on Wednesday, with the positivity rate declining to 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Forty-seven patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,280 in the national capital.

The city reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the disease on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent.

Delhi reported 39 fresh Covid cases and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,36,889. The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,068.

The city has 494 active cases of the infection, down from 504 the previous day.