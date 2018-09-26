Delhi records year's best quality in the year on Tuesday: Authorities

The best quality of air in Delhi in this year was recorded Tuesday as incessant rains washed away pollutants from the air, said authorities.

This is the third time in the year that the quality of air was registered as good and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 38, which is the lowest for this year, according to the Centre's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR).

An official of Central Pollution Control Board said rains in the last few days washed away pollutants from the air which led to the quality of air improving.

Last Saturday AQI of 48 was recorded, while on July 28 AQI of 43 was recorded.

An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.