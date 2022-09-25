Delhi records maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius

(Representative image)

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 31 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After three consecutive days of rain, there wasn't any in the national capital on Sunday morning. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 63 per cent, it said. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the last 24 hours, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, received 18.6 mm of rainfall, while the Palam station recorded 23.7 mm of rainfall. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (53) category around 7 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.