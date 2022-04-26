English
    Delhi, Punjab govts sign knowledge-sharing agreement for better health, education infrastructure

    Bhagwant Mann said that education, health and power were a priority of his government and Punjab can learn from Delhi where a lot of work was done in these fields.

    PTI
    April 26, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

    A knowledge-sharing agreement was signed on Tuesday between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann, who said 117 schools and mohalla clinics will be developed in the state recently won by AAP.

    Mann said that education, health and power were a priority of his government and Punjab can learn from Delhi where a lot of work was done in these fields.

    Delhi can also learn from Punjab about agriculture, he said. Kejriwal said India will progress if every state starts learning from the good work done by others.

    Kejriwal said India will progress if every state starts learning from the good work done by others.

    "It will be wrong to say that only we have done good work. There were several islands of excellence across the country but there were divisions of parties and states, and nothing was learnt from that,” he said in a press conference held jointly with Mann.

    The Punjab chief minister said that he visited the schools, hospitals and Mohalla Clinic of Delhi and his government will take these facilities to the next level in Punjab.



    PTI
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.