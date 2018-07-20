Delhi power minister writes to Centre on coal shortage at Dadri power plant

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain today raised an alarm over the shortage of coal at the Dadri power plant and sought the Centre's help to tide over the crisis. The coal stock at the Dadri thermal power plant has declined steeply over the last four days and the present availability will not last even for another day, Jain wrote to Union Power Minister R K Singh.

"Dadri I and II officials have informed the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre that the in spite of constant follow up with coal companies and Railways, the coal supply position is deteriorating and they are forced to reduce declared generation capacity for July 20-- 1696 MW to 934 MW," the letter read.

Expressing concern over an imminent likelihood of shutdown of the two units, Jain said that it will have an adverse impact on Delhi's power supply.

Appreciating Singh's intervention in a similar situation in June this year, the Delhi power minister urged him to resolve the crisis through an early action.