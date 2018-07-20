App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi power minister writes to Centre on coal shortage at Dadri power plant

Expressing concern over an imminent likelihood of shutdown of the two units, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that it will have an adverse impact on Delhi's power supply.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain today raised an alarm over the shortage of coal at the Dadri power plant and sought the Centre's help to tide over the crisis. The coal stock at the Dadri thermal power plant has declined steeply over the last four days and the present availability will not last even for another day, Jain wrote to Union Power Minister R K Singh.

"Dadri I and II officials have informed the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre that the in spite of constant follow up with coal companies and Railways, the coal supply position is deteriorating and they are forced to reduce declared generation capacity for July 20-- 1696 MW to 934 MW," the letter read.

Expressing concern over an imminent likelihood of shutdown of the two units, Jain said that it will have an adverse impact on Delhi's power supply.

Appreciating Singh's intervention in a similar situation in June this year, the Delhi power minister urged him to resolve the crisis through an early action.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.