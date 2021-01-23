Delhi Police allows farmers to hold tractor rally on Republic Day

The Delhi Police has allowed protesting farmers to hold their Republic Day tractor rally on January 26.

The farmers have, in return, agreed to hold the tractor rally on the inner roads of Delhi instead of the Outer Ring Road, reported The Tribune.

The Delhi Police has assigned the farmers a 60-km stretch to hold their tractor parade and agreed to remove their barricades from Singhu and Tikri borders too.

The Delhi Police and the farmers reached a consensus after holding a meeting on January 23.

The Supreme Court had on January 18 said that the proposed tractor rally is a law and order issue and the Delhi Police has the authority to decide if it will be allowed or not.

Commenting on the development, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav told news agency ANI: “Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight.”

He added: “We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements.”