Delhi plans to use treated sewage water to augment supply by 20%

Water shortage is a burgeoning crisis being faced by millions across the world. To combat the issue, governments are testing numerous solutions. On the same lines, the Delhi government has decided to use treated sewage water to augment the city’s supply by 20%, according to a Times of India report.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on July 10 that the city will follow Singapore's water policy and use wastewater to augment supply by 15-20 percent over the next two years.

He said that the government was planning to improve water supply by 50 percent over five years.

Consultants have been hired to plan the utilisation of 605 million gallons per day (mgd) of treated water coming from 36 plants.

Delhi Jal Board’s plan to use treated sewage water

While inspecting construction work at Asia’s largest sewage treatment plant at Coronation Park in north Delhi, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has an installed water capacity of 900 mgd and that the government will start using 70 mgd water from the Coronation Park treatment plant by June 2019.

In the first phase, treated sewage water will be pumped upstream to Palla near to the Delhi-Haryana border, where it will mix with a river water channel. The water will then travel 11 km downstream undergoing natural purification.

The water will be drawn back at Wazirabad and treated again for reuse.

During the second phase, 40 mgd water will be diverted from Rithala by December 2019 and another 40 mgd by June 2020. It will be an overall improvement of 150 mgd, Kejriwal added.

DJB estimates that it can produce at least 200 mgd of additional water which will be released into the Yamuna river.

Two new water treatment plants each at Dwarka (50 mgd) and Chandrawal (140 mgd) have been approved to accommodate to treat sewage water from February 2020.

Reviving lakes

The Delhi government is also planning to rejuvenate 200 lakes by setting up borewells along their periphery to increase groundwater levels.