Delhi lifts Rs 500-fine for not wearing masks

Not wearing masks in Delhi will no more attract a fine of Rs 500, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The decision was made at a DDMA meeting, amid falling COVID-19 cases, according to an NDTV report.

The mask mandate has been removed amid the festive season.

Fines for not wearing masks had just been re-instituted in Delhi in August as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

At the DDMA meeting, where it it was decided to lift the mask mandate, attendees had differing opinions, The Times of India reported.

Dr Rajendra Singh from the National Disaster Management Authority suggested that wearing of masks should be continued till November 15 because of festivals, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile others, including minister Kailash Gahlot, said enforcing mask mandate would be practically difficult.

Delhi recorded 74 new coronavirus cases on October 4. The positivity rate in the capital stood at 1.07 percent.