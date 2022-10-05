Delhi lifts Rs 500-fine for not wearing masks

Not wearing masks in Delhi will no more attract a fine of Rs 500, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
The decision was made at a DDMA meeting, amid falling COVID-19 cases, according to an NDTV report.
The mask mandate has been removed amid the festive season.
Fines for not wearing masks had just been re-instituted in Delhi in August as coronavirus cases continued to rise.
At the DDMA meeting, where it it was decided to lift the mask mandate, attendees had differing opinions, The Times of India reported.
Dr Rajendra Singh from the National Disaster Management Authority suggested that wearing of masks should be continued till November 15 because of festivals, the newspaper reported.
Meanwhile others, including minister Kailash Gahlot, said enforcing mask mandate would be practically difficult.
Delhi recorded 74 new coronavirus cases on October 4. The positivity rate in the capital stood at 1.07 percent.