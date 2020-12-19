Delhi High Court to deliver verdict on Amazon-Future Retail spat on December 21

Representative Image

The Delhi High court is all set to deliver a verdict in the case of Future Retail Ltd.’s petition to restrain Amazon.com from writing letters to regulators against its asset sale deal with Reliance Industries Ltd.

The verdict will be rendered at 10:30 a.m. on December 21, Bloomberg reported.

On November 10, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd.

This came as a huge setback to Amazon which has claimed that Future Group violated its agreement with the US e-commerce giant by entering into the deal with RIL.