App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking deregistration of CPI(M)

The court said the suppression of political affiliation by the petitioner, who claimed to be a social worker, was sufficient to "non-suit" him and dismiss his petition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a PIL seeking deregistration of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), after it was told that the petitioner had suppressed his political affiliation. "You (petitioner) are guilty of suppression of material facts.

You failed to disclose your political affiliation. You should have disclosed it and said that despite your affiliation, you want to place the issue before the court. You should meet your case head-on," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The court said the suppression of his political affiliation by the petitioner, who claimed to be a social worker, was sufficient to "non-suit" him and dismiss his petition.

The order came after the lawyer appearing for the CPI(M) told the court that the petitioner was affiliated to BJP and had suppressed the fact when filing the petition.

The lawyer said the petitioner, Jojo Jose, was using the matter for gaining political mileage.

The petitioner, in his plea, had sought quashing of the Election Commission's September 1989 order granting registration to the CPI(M).

The petitioner had sought deregistration of CPI(M) on the ground that the party's constitution allegedly did not contain the provision of true allegiance to Constitution as mandated by the law.

He had alleged that the main objective of the CPI(M) was unconstitutional and it was formed for an unlawful purpose.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.