Delhi High Court finds Umar Khalid speech obnoxious and inciteful

The Delhi High Court on April 22 called the speech activist Umar Khalid delivered at Amravati as obnoxious and inciteful.

The observation came after an appeal by Khalid against a trial court which denied him bail in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench headed by Siddharth Mridul said that certain statements in the speech were "offence per se" and gave an impression that only one institution fought for the independence of the country.

Referring to Khalid's remarks that 'Jab aapke purvaj dalali kar rahe the' (When your ancestors were brokering), the court said: "This is obnoxious. These expressions being used, don't you think they incite people?"

"This is offensive per se. You said it at least five times...Don't you think it foments religious ferment between groups? Did Gandhi Ji ever employ this language ? Did Bhagat Singh employ this language against the English? Is this what Gandhi ji taught us that we can use such intemperate language against people and their 'purvaj'?" questioned the court.

The court asked if free speech can extend to "obnoxious statements" and if the speech did not attract the law against promoting enmity between religious groups.

"Can free speech extend to making these obnoxious statements? Does it not attract sections 153 A and section 153 B (of IPC)? Prima facie this is not acceptable," it said.

"It is very easy to invoke Bhagat Singh but difficult to emulate him... There was a gentleman who was eventually hanged...He stayed there...he did not run away. You are saying you weren't even there," stated the court.

Trideep Pais, appearing for the petitioner, said the Amravati speech was made in the context of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia.

He also said that speech did not have any "reaction" and did not incite violence.

The lawyer sought bail on grounds that Khalid was not present when the violence broke out, no money was recovered from him and the case is based on fabricated statements.

Earlier on March 24, a Delhi Court had dismissed the bail plea of Khalid after which he moved Delhi High Court.

Khalid was arrested on 13 September 2020 under Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).