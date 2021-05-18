MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings in INX Media corruption case involving P Chidambaram, son Karti

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and sought responses of Chidambaram and others on the CBI’s plea challenging the trial court order directing supply of documents to the accused.

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
P Chidambaram (File image)

P Chidambaram (File image)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed trial court proceedings in the CBI’s INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and sought responses of Chidambaram and others on the CBI’s plea challenging the trial court order directing supply of documents to the accused.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged the money laundering case.
PTI
TAGS: #CBI #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #India #INX Media #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram
first published: May 18, 2021 11:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.