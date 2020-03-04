Delhi HC says nothing wrong with AAP govt's compensation for riot victims, dismisses plea

The Delhi High Court on March 4 dismissed a plea challenging the AAP government's compensation announced for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi last week. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said "it is a policy decision" and it will "not interfere" in it.

"The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it," the court said.

It also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.