Delhi HC questions Juhi Chawla for raising 5G issue in court without approaching government

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Juhi Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.

PTI
June 02, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on June 2 questioned actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up 5G wireless networks in the country without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.

Also Read: 5G case hearing interrupted after man sings actress Juhi Chawla's movie songs

The court after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the suit.

The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth’s ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

Notably, before the court proceedings began, Juhi Chawla had shared the link of the virtual Delhi HC hearing with her fans on Instagram several times and asked them to "join her".

Juhi Chawla urging fans to join the Delhi HC virtual hearing Juhi Chawla urging fans to join the Delhi HC virtual hearing
PTI
TAGS: #5G #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #India #Juhi Chawla #Legal
first published: Jun 2, 2021 05:21 pm

