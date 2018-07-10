Delhi HC pulls up authorities for failure to shift industries to industrial complexes

The Delhi High Court today pulled up the authorities for their failure to shift industrial units from residential areas to industrial complexes in Bawana despite allotment being done 17 years ago. The court observed it was high time that breach of trust was seriously applied to this kind of functioning by public authority.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that the authorities have not ensured construction at the industrial complexes in 17 years and pulled them up for wasting money and putting hugh burden on public exchequer.

The bench directed the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), which is scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow on the issue, to submit a status report and ensure strict action against 1,706 industrial complexes, which failed to construct or shift to that site despite it being allotted to them.

The court warned of calling the CMD of DSIIDC before it, if the authority failed to comply with its directions, and listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.

"How much money you are wasting to maintain the Bawana complex. Despite allotment being done in 2001, no construction has been done till date. Huge industrial complex is being left without any construction of industrial units," it said.

It also said, "What is Delhi government doing? Chemical traders are mixing chemicals in the middle of the city and you are busy cutting trees across the city."

The bench said there has been no activity due to failure of public authority in shifting the industries there.

During the hearing, the counsel for DSIIDC said they have asked the Lieutenant Governor to cancel the allotment of those who have not done construction and it will be allotted to others.

The court had earlier rapped authorities in the city saying had they kept their eyes open, the national capital would not have become a "polluting city".

It had expressed displeasure over the alleged connivance of officials of municipal corporations in allowing industrial units in residential and non-conforming areas and had asked the three civic bodies to conduct an inquiry and inform the court about zone-wise details of the industries.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Bawana Factory Welfare Association, which highlighted the failure of authorities to relocate industries from the residential areas.

The association has also highlighted as to how the industrial plots allotted to the industries in industrial areas remained unused while factories continued to be operated from non-conforming areas.