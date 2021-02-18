Delhi HC issues notice to media houses, news regulators after Disha Ravi plea against disclosure of probe info

Disha Ravi's arrest has been condemned in India and beyond. Opposition parties called her arrest harassment, intimidation and an attack on democracy. Overseas, the niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, criticized the government on Twitter for silencing activists. (Image: AP)

The Delhi High Court, on February 18, issued notices to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority and others -- including a few media houses – after climate activist Disha Ravi filed a petition against the disclosure of probe material.

The 21-year-old, who was arrested over her active participation and endorsement of the ongoing farmers’ stir against the Centre’s newly introduced agricultural reforms, has sought directions to stop the Delhi Police from leaking probe material to any third party, including the media.

The petition filed by Disha Ravi also seeks to restrain media outlets from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats, including WhatsApp chats, between her and others, PTI reported.

Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to restrain police from leaking probe material to media

The court will be hearing the matter on February 19, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has informed the Delhi High Court that the Delhi Police had not leaked any information regarding the FIR lodged against Disha Ravi to the media.

The Delhi Police had arrested Disha Ravi in connection with the “toolkit Google doc” backing the farmers’ protest that it is probing. Indian authorities took note of the toolkit first when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shared it on Twitter last month. Police have accused Ravi of editing the toolkit.