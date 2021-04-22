MARKET NEWS

Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against CCI order to probe privacy policy

Justice Navin Chawla said that though it would have been "prudent" for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator's order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

PTI
April 22, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India's competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

 The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
TAGS: #Competition Commission of India #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #Facebook #India #WhatsApp
first published: Apr 22, 2021 11:24 am

