Delhi HC directs Twitter to inform by when its resident grievance officer is to be appointed in compliance of IT Rules

The court was hearing a plea claiming non-compliance with the Centre's new IT Rules by the microblogging platform.

PTI
July 06, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
Representative image

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

Justice Rekha Palli, however, took exception to the fact that the court was not informed that the earlier appointment of the resident grievance officer (RGO) was only on interim basis, who has already resigned.

PTI
first published: Jul 6, 2021 01:50 pm

