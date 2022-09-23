 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi, Gurugram traffic at standstill amid menace of waterlogged streets | Photos

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Sep 23, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Delhi-Gurugram waterlogging: Videos and photographs on social media have captured the severe waterlogging as roads were deluged by heavy rains that have rocked the national capital region.

Gurgaon has been flooded by rain and traffic snarls are a common sight. (Image: @ashwinning/Twitter)

People continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Gurugram's Narsinghpur area. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

Incessant rains caused flooding in Gurugram and neighbouring Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

A family is seen waddling through waist-deep water in Gurugram. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

Several people are seen making their way through waist-deep water. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

 

TAGS: #Delhi flood #Delhi rain #Gurgaon rain #Gurgaon traffic #Gurugram waterlogging #Slideshow
