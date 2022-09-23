Delhi, Gurugram traffic at standstill amid menace of waterlogged streets | Photos
Delhi-Gurugram waterlogging: Videos and photographs on social media have captured the severe waterlogging as roads were deluged by heavy rains that have rocked the national capital region.
Curated by :
Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
Gurgaon has been flooded by rain and traffic snarls are a common sight. (Image: @ashwinning/Twitter)
People continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Gurugram's Narsinghpur area. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)
Incessant rains caused flooding in Gurugram and neighbouring Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)
A family is seen waddling through waist-deep water in Gurugram. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)
Several people are seen making their way through waist-deep water. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)