    Delhi, Gurugram traffic at standstill amid menace of waterlogged streets | Photos

    Delhi-Gurugram waterlogging: Videos and photographs on social media have captured the severe waterlogging as roads were deluged by heavy rains that have rocked the national capital region.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    Gurgaon has been flooded by rain and traffic snarls are a common sight. (Image: @ashwinning/Twitter)

    Delhi-Gurugram expressway People continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Gurugram's Narsinghpur area. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

    Delhi rain Incessant rains caused flooding in Gurugram and neighbouring Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

    Delhi rain A family is seen waddling through waist-deep water in Gurugram. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

    Several people are seen making their way through waist-deep water. (Image: @ANI/Twitter) Several people are seen making their way through waist-deep water. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

     
    Tags: #Delhi flood #Delhi rain #Gurgaon rain #Gurgaon traffic #Gurugram waterlogging #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 01:20 pm
