    Delhi govt's SSoE will now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: Arvind Kejriwal

    The decision to rename the schools was taken by the government during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.

    PTI
    April 14, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    File image of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi government’s Specialised School of Excellence will now be known as BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

    Kejriwal said this at an event to launch one such school on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

    "Baba Saheb Amdebkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming best of our schools after him,” Kejriwal said.

    The decision to rename the schools was taken by the government during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.

    There are 31 SoSEs in the city of which 30 will be renamed after Dr B R Ambedkar, while Armed Forces Preparatory School has already been named after revolutionary Bhagat Singh.



