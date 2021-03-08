English
Delhi govt presents 'Outcome Budget'; education, health departments top performers

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 by the AAP government as a tool linking the Budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.

PTI
March 08, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
File image (Image: PTI)

The Delhi government's 'Outcome Budget' for 2020-21 was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, showing education, health, PWD and environment departments as top performers.

The year 2020-21 started in the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic and a strict lockdown that led to shortfall of revenue which affected the progress and achievements of targets set in the Outcome Budget 2020-21, Sisodia said after presenting it in the Delhi Assembly.

The Outcome Budget for 2020-21 covered 2,113 indicators of 595 schemes of major government departments.

The performance report of the Budget showed that 84 percent of education indicators were 'on track', meaning over 75 percent target had been achieved.

Other top performing departments were health (80 percent), environment (79 percent), power ( 75 percent), PWD (73 percent) among others.

