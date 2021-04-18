Delhi govt lodges FIR against 4 airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet for not checking RT-PCR reports of Maharashtra returnees

Representational image

The Delhi government has lodged an FIR against four airlines -- Indigo, Vistara, Spice Jet, and Air Asia -- for not checking properly the RT-PCR negative reports of those coming from Maharashtra and flouting Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) rules, ANI reported.



Delhi government lodges FIR against four airlines --IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, & AirAsia for failing to check negative RT-PCR COVID reports of passengers travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra

— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Cases have been lodged against the four airlines under the Disaster Management Act.

The DDMA has issued guidelines making it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to produce a negative RT-PCR report of a test done not more than 72 hours before arrival.

As per DDMA rules, those failing to produce a COVID-19 negative report would have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The Delhi government has also registered FIRs against two private hospitals for giving “false” information on the availability of beds.















The development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in Delhi are increasing exponentially.















Kejriwal has warned all hospitals with strict action if they are caught giving wrong information about bed availability or turning away COVID-19 patients despite having beds available.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on April 18 that more than 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With PTI inputs