    Delhi govt invites application of post of DMRC MD

    The tenure of Singh as the DMRC MD was extended till March 31 in September last year.

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

    The Delhi government has invited applications for the post managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as incumbent Mangu Singh’s term comes to an end on March 31.

    The tenure of Singh as the DMRC MD was extended till March 31 in September last year.

    Singh had been given multiple extensions in the past.

    The DMRC MD is a nominee of the Delhi government. The DMRC has 17 directors, including a chairman.

    It has five nominees, each of the Centre and the Delhi government, that have equal stakes in the DMRC.

    The managing director is designated by the Delhi government.

    According to an advertisement issued by the Transport department of Delhi government, the applicant for the post of MD should have a minimum age of 45 years.

    The maximum age is 58 years for external candidate and 60 years for internal candidates, it said.

    The age of superannuation of MD is 65 years. The MD retires at the end of a five-year term or attaining 65 years age whichever is possible, it said.

    Singh’s tenure as MD of DMRC began from January 1, 2012 after his predecessor E Sreedharan handed over charge to him on December 31, 2011.

    The last date of filing application is March 4.

    The selection committee of the Delhi government will finalise the name of new MD after interview of the shortlisted applicants.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation #DMRC #India #Mangu Singh
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 03:51 pm
