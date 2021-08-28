Delhi govt directs private, unaided schools to vaccinate staff ahead of reopening

Representative picture

The Delhi government has directed private aided and unaided schools to vaccinate their teachers and staff ahead of the reopening for classes 9-12 from September 1.

A circular was issued in this connection by the Directorate of Education of the city government.

"It is the prime concern of Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi to ensure the vaccination of all teachers and staff working in schools of Delhi."

"Therefore, all the HOS/managers of private aided/unaided schools in Delhi, are hereby directed to ensure that their teachers and staff get vaccinated immediately,” it read.

"In the above context, all the private aided/unaided schools are also advised to facilitate their teachers and staff by making special arrangements for vaccination at schools/cluster levels in consultation and coordination with concerned authorities,” the circular said.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi government on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

A panel set up by the DDMA had earlier this week submitted its report recommending a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a final decision was yet to be made regarding junior classes, adding that a call would be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes.

However, sources indicated that schools for classes 6 to 8 may reopen from September 8.