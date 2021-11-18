MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi govt allows electric light commercial vehicles on 250 roads during no-entry hours

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also said that the transport department will empanel manufacturers of electric kits for retrofitting of conventional internal combustion engines to electric ones.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

With air pollution reaching alarming levels in the city, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday announced that electric light commercial vehicles will be allowed entry on about 250 roads during no-entry hours.

He also said that the transport department will empanel manufacturers of electric kits for retrofitting of conventional internal combustion engines to electric ones.

Gahlot said the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy of the Delhi government launched last year also provides non-financial incentives besides the subsidies.

He noted that when the EV policy was launched, there were just 46 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) which have now increased to 1,054.

Stating that the percentage of electric vehicles among total vehicle registration has now gone up to around 7 per cent, the minister hoped it will be further raised to 25 per cent by 2024 as targeted in the EV policy.

Close

He said retrofitting of diesel vehicles will enable their use beyond the prescribed 10 years as electric vehicles.

"Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to electric engine, dept’ll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this’ll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs,” Gahlot tweeted.
PTI
Tags: #Air pollution #Commercial vehicle #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #India
first published: Nov 18, 2021 07:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.