Manish Sisodia presents Rs 69,000 Crore Delhi Budget 2021-22 ; Rs 16,377 Cr for Education, Rs 9,934 Cr for Healthcare

Manish Sisodia (Image: Twitter)

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, presented a budget of Rs 69,000 Crore for 2021-22 in Delhi Assembly on March 9.

This is the highest budget size presented by any Delhi government so far. Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had presented a budget of Rs 65,000 crore in 2020-21.

Continuing the focus on education, Rs 16,377 crore, one-fourth of the total budget has been allocated for the education sector. Sisodia said the healthcare budget for 2021-22 is Rs 9,934 Crore which is 14 percent of the total budget for the next fiscal.

"In 75 years Delhi has not done so well when it comes to higher education. With new campuses on the verge of opening, number of seats will increase by at least 8,000," Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM of Delhi said that this year's budget is based on the 'deshbhakti' or patriotism theme.

Rs 5,328 crore have been allocated for Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan or the in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers while another Rs 1,550 for development in unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

Tricolours will be installed at 500 locations across Delhi so that at least one national flag is visible every one to two kilometres. This Sisodia said, will be done to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence. For this Rs 45 crore have been allocated in the budget.

Additionally, Rs 10 crore have been allocated for programmes on Bhagat Singh's life during 75-week 'Deshbhakti' events and another Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week "Deshbhakti" celebrations, Sisodia said. Another Rs 26 crore has been allocated for ex-gratia to armed forces martyrs, Sisodia announced.

Among other highlights, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government aims to make Delhi's per capital income equivalent to Singapore by 2047, Sisodia said.



All set ... Today I am going to present my 7th budget in Delhi assembly under visionary leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal

It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/L4Vs06xbg9 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 9, 2021

Also, a Sainik school and a Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy will be created in Delhi to prepare children for the armed forces. A special allocation for both has been made in the budget by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The budget also allocated Rs 50 crore for facilitating free COVID-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals.

Mohalla Clinics meant exclusively for women patients will be set up across Delhi starting this year, Sisodia said. As many as 100 such clinics will be started in the first phase, he said.

On March 8, Sisodia presented the the status report of Outcome Budget of the Delhi government. The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16.

Sisodia said that Delhi government will open 'virtual model school' with an idea to promote any time learning, anytime teaching.

"There were teachers in our schools who did not know how to use smartphones. We trained them and they conducted online classes for one year," he said.