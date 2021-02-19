Delhi Court sends activist Disha Ravi to judicial custody for another three days

Disha Ravi sent to judicial custody

The Patiala House Court on February 19 sent climate activist Disha Ravi to three days of judicial custody.

Disha Ravi was sent to jail for another three days after the Delhi Police produced her in court upon the expiry of her five-day custody for interrogation into the farmers’ protest toolkit sharing case. They want to question the activist again on February 22.

Disha Ravi, 21, was arrested from her Bengaluru home on February 13, based on allegations of editing the toolkit document detailing how to extend support for ongoing the farmers’ protest in India. The toolkit was also shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed, appearing on behalf of the police, said in court that Disha Ravi has been evasive throughout her interrogation. She has even shifted blame on advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk – co-accused in the toolkit case. Hence, Delhi Police want to question her again in the presence of Jacob and Muluk, Ahmed said.

While Muluk and Jacob have been granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court, Disha Ravi is yet to get one. She has filed her bail application, which will likely be heard on February 20.

With ANI inputs