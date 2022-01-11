Delhi Court discharges six persons in 2020 riot case

File image: PTI

A Delhi court on January 11 discharged six persons in the 2020 riot case in the national capital.

As per Live Law report, the court has discharged six persons namely Amir, Saddam, Mohd. Rahis, Amir, Akram and Wasim.



The FIR was registered under Section 147, 148, 149, 436 and 427 of IPC, the report said.

Earlier in the day, a court in Delhi had acquitted four men in the North East Delhi riot case saying that their identification as rioters who committed loot and arson in the complainant's house intensely doubtful.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat acquitted Dinesh Yadav, Tinku, Sahil and Sandeep in a case related to robbing, vandalising and setting a house and shop on fire at the Bhagirathi Vihar area during February 26, 2020, riots in the capital.

The four were facing trial under section 143, 147, 148, 380, 436 read with section 149 of IPC.

An FIR 64/2020 was registered at Gokalpuri police on the basis of a written complaint received from the complainant of Afzal Saifi who stated that the rioters looted his house and then set it on fire.

Noting that no CCTV footage was placed on record, the Court said that it was difficult to believe that the four accused persons were seen in any video.