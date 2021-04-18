Delhi CM seeks PM Modi’s help to increase beds, oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Terming the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital as “very serious”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 18 seeking help for beds and oxygen for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal also requested the Prime Minister to reserve at least 7,000 central government hospital beds out of the 10,000 in Delhi for COVID-19 patients and an immediate supply of oxygen.

“The COVID-19 situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7000 out of 10,000 beds in Central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID-19 patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi,” he wrote.

“We are making all efforts at our level. Your help is needed,” he added.

He thanked the PM Modi for the 500 ICU beds being readied in Delhi by the DRDO and urged him to raise the number of these beds to 1,000.

The Delhi government has received much support from the Centre during the pandemic so far, he said and hoped that the prime minister will help further by providing beds and oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister had said that less than 100 ICU beds are available in the national capital where over 25,500 new cases have been reported.

Pointing out that the positivity rate has gone up from 24 percent to 30 percent in just 24 hours, he said due to the fast pace in increase of COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city.