Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit South Korea to sign agreements with Seoul Metropolitan Government

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit South Korea later this month to sign agreements in various sectors including e-governance, transportation, climate change and smart city with the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The chief minister is expected to leave for South Korean capital Seoul on September 11 and conclude the visit on September 14, said a Delhi government official.

This will be the his first bilateral visit to a foreign country after becoming the chief minister of Delhi, he said.

In November last year, the Delhi government had signed a twin city agreement with the Seoul Metropolitan Government for strengthening cooperation in the fields of e-governance, transportation, climate change and smart city.

The agreement - Establishment of Friendship City Relationship - was signed between Seoul Metropolitan Government led by Mayor Park Won Soon and Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Other areas of cooperation that the agreement proposed were environment, culture and tourism, education, waste water, solid waste management, public health and youth exchange, among others.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:00 pm

