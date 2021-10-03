MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to soon announce 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution: Official

"Suggestions have come to us from all departments and on October 4, the upcoming "Winter Action Plan" of Delhi will be announced by the chief minister.

PTI
October 03, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
The decision was taken at a meeting held to review the national capital's drainage master plan. The meeting was chaired by Kejriwal, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The decision was taken at a meeting held to review the national capital's drainage master plan. The meeting was chaired by Kejriwal, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon announce the "Winter Action Plan" to fight pollution, a Delhi government official said on Saturday.

At an event, Environment minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government is trying to reduce pollution naturally.

"Suggestions have come to us from all departments and on October 4, the upcoming "Winter Action Plan" of Delhi will be announced by the chief minister.

"And as per his announcement, we will start an all-around campaign inside Delhi. Whatever kind of pollution is there, we will fight together," he told reporters on the sidelines of the event earlier in the day.

However, a government official later clarified that the "Winter Action Plan" will be announced soon.

The minister also said Delhi's pollution is also caused by activities going on in its neighbouring states like stubble burning and construction activities.

Rai said the government is aiming to plant 35,00,000 saplings by March 2022, starting this year.

"I want to congratulate all the employees and officials as so far more than 22,00,000 saplings have been planted which is a great achievement. This work is being done in mission mode.

"Delhi comes in the plains and 20 per cent of the total area is supposed to be a green belt. I want to congratulate you on the fact that today there is a 22 per cent green belt in Delhi crossing the target of about 20 per cent," he said.

Rai also spoke about the government's tree transplantation policy and the Electric Vehicle policy.

"It is the first capital of the country where a tree transplantation policy has been made. We used to do this earlier as well. But we realized that it takes ten years for those plants to grow and take the shape of a tree.

"That's why the government made a policy, with the help of new techniques. Trees which can be transplanted are transplanted. And 10 new trees are installed in its place. In my opinion, for the first time in the whole country, our government has brought forth such a policy," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #pollution #Winter Action Plan
first published: Oct 3, 2021 08:18 am

