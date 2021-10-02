MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to announce 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution on October 4: Gopal Rai

Arvind Kejriwal was speaking at the event to announce the commencement of a week-long Wildlife Conservation Awareness Campaign at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

PTI
October 02, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST
Source: ANI

Source: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce the 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution in the national capital on October 4, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the event to announce the commencement of a week-long Wildlife Conservation Awareness Campaign at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary here.

Rai also announced that a cycling track has been laid at the sanctuary for cyclists.

An online booking system is also being started for those who wish to visit the wildlife sanctuary and breathe fresh air, he said.

"Electric cart and guide facility will also be there for those who want to experience the place. There is also a lake and we have taken up the process of its beautification on priority basis," he said.

Close

Training camps and competitions will also be organised in the coming days, he said, adding that the chief minister will announce the 'Winter Action Plan' on October 4.

"We have been working to curb pollution through natural means. It is probably for the first time that a government in the country has brought the tree transplantation policy.

"We will take the fight against pollution ahead. Delhi is for all of us and it is our responsibility to work together to make the air quality better," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Gopal Rai #India #pollution
first published: Oct 2, 2021 04:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.