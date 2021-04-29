MARKET NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes second dose of COVID vaccine

The chief minister, who has a history of diabetes, was administered the first dose of the vaccine at the LNJP Hospital here on March 4.

PTI
April 29, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the second dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and urged all eligible people to get themselves inoculated.

The chief minister, who has a history of diabetes, was administered the first dose of the vaccine at the LNJP Hospital here on March 4.

"I took my second dose of vaccine today. I urge everyone, whoever is eligible, to get vaccinated," Kejriwal said in a tweet after getting vaccinated.

The registration process for the vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group under the third phase of the inoculation drive has begun in the national capital. The Delhi government recently gave its approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore COVID vaccine doses.

Kejriwal is scheduled to chair a meeting later this evening on the third phase of the vaccination drive that is slated to roll out from May 1. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers will attend the meeting, officials said.
