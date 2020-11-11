Delhi air quality improves slightly after 6 days, but still ‘very poor’

After reporting ‘severe’ air quality for six consecutive days, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) showed marginal improvement on November 11. Delhites could breathe relatively cleaner air after almost a week as the AQI slipped to the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI was at 388 on November 11, whereas the average AQI on November 10 was 476.

Notably, most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported recorded “very poor” air quality, with Noida at 339, Greater Noida at 322, Ghaziabad at 390, Faridabad at 345, and Gurugram at 309.



Delhi saw six days of ‘severe’ AQI on the trot till November 10, whereas last November it had seen seven consecutive days of ‘severe’ air quality.



The slight improvement in air quality was reportedly a result of a change in the wind direction that reduced the extent to which stubble burning was contributing to the pollution in the National Capital. The other constituent factors are wind speed gathering momentum and a marked reduction in the number of farm fire incidents in the neighbouring states.

Notably, an AQI between 401 and 500 is considered “severe”, while AQI between 301 to 400 is considered to be in “very poor” category.

Poor air quality causes severe respiratory distress and illnesses, especially among those who already suffer from breathing issues and lung ailments. It affects children and senior citizens the most and can result in added stress to COVID-19 positive patients.

GRAP, which are anti-pollution measures being followed in Delhi to address the annual air pollution problems, recommends ban on construction work, entry of heavy vehicles, etc., to improve air quality.