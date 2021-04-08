Dehradun’s Doon School declared restricted zone after 12 test COVID-19 positive

The Doon School (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Dehradun’s prestigious Doon School was declared a restricted zone by the Uttarakhand government on April 8 after 12 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from its premises.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Srivastav said that the entry and exit to and from the Doon School has been restricted to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus in the area. In the meantime, essential goods will be supplied to the boarding school.

Apart from the Doon School, four more areas in Uttarakhand have also been declared restricted zones.

In the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee -- located in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district – as many as 88 students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sonika Shirivastva, Spokesperson, IIT Roorkee, informed that the 88 students have been kept in isolation in the Ganga hostel, which has been converted into a COVID-19 care centre.

She added: “These students are being kept under the observation of Haridwar medical officials.”

Uttarakhand reported 1,109 new COVID-19 positive cases on April 7, taking the cumulative count to 1,04,711.

Currently, the Haridwar Kumbh is on and the administration has made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for passengers coming in from 12 states, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Agencies