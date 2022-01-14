MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Defence Ministry sets up online portal to resolve pension-related grievances: Rajnath Singh

The minister also announced that the DESW has allotted Rs 320 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to clear all backlog of pending applications for welfare schemes, especially education and marriage grants for widows or dependent children of ESM.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

The Defence Ministry has set up an online portal to resolve pension-related grievances of ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Friday.

The portal will allow them to lodge grievances directly with the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), he stated on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day.

"I am happy to announce the setting up of Raksha Pension Shikayat Nivaran Portal designed to dedicatedly redress pension, including family pension-related grievances of ESM and their dependents for speedy redressal,” Singh said on Twitter.

The portal will help existing and future military pensioners, he mentioned.

"An application of the portal will auto-generate and forward SMS and email to the applicants on their registered number and email, intimating confirmation and tracking status,” he noted.

Close

Related stories

The minister also announced that the DESW has allotted Rs 320 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to clear all backlog of pending applications for welfare schemes, especially education and marriage grants for widows or dependent children of ESM.

"This (allotment of Rs 320 crore) will benefit 1,66,471 ESMs,” he mentioned. The minister also stated that the Directorate General of Resettlement has issued 22,278 job letters — including 7,898 job letters to freshly retired/first-time entrants — to civil life ESMs in government sector/PSUs/banks and private sector during the year April 2021-December 2021," he stated.

The minister also stated that the Directorate General of Resettlement has issued 22,278 job letters — including 7,898 job letters to freshly retired/first-time entrants — to civil life ESMs in government sector/PSUs/banks and private sector during the year April 2021-December 2021, he stated.

The Directorate General of Resettlement functions under the aegis of the DESW.

The minister expressed his best wishes to all the veterans and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day. The minister expressed his best wishes to all the veterans and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day.

"We are proud of our veterans who have selflessly served the country with courage, dignity and duty. The government is committed towards the welfare of India’s ESM,” he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India #Rajnath Singh
first published: Jan 14, 2022 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.