Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence manufacturing unit to come up in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

The Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) has agreed to set up a defence manufacturing unit in Haryana.: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Centre has agreed to set up a defence manufacturing unit in his state. "The Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) has agreed to set up a defence manufacturing unit in Haryana. Efforts would be made to open this unit on the remaining vacant land of HMT Pinjore," Khattar said in Panchkula today, according to an official release.

He also said the process for transfer of about 446 acres of land of now-shut tractor unit of HMT at Pinjore to the state government has already started.

He also informed that an apple market is proposed to be set up over 100 acres of vacant land of HMT, Pinjore, about 30 km from here.

On the use of Hindi in courts, he said a consensus has been reached as per which translated version of judgements in Hindi would be made available for people to understand them easily.

The translators would be provided by the state government, he added.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #defence #Haryana #India #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nirmala Sitharaman

