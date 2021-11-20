Decision on COVID-19 booster shot likely by end of November: Report

File image of ZyCov-D vaccine (Source: Twitter)

The government's advisory body on COVID-19 immunisation may by the end of November take a decision on whether the eligible population, especially those with compromised immunity, should get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

The development comes at a time when cases are surging in several parts of the world, especially Europe, with countries forced to lock down. The US is the latest country to allow booster shots for its adult population.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will also form guidelines on the vaccination of children at its next meeting, The Economic Times has reported .

“NTAGI is reviewing these issues and will take a call on the same in the meeting to be held sometime end of this month,” the report quoted a source as saying.

An NTAGI member said the experts were looking at data and literature on a booster dose, it added.

India reported 10,302 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,44,99,925, Union Health Ministry’s data on November 20 showed.

Though cases have continued to slide for the last several weeks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 19 expressed concern over a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in several districts of the state and urged the Centre to allow booster shots.

Gehlot said as booster shots were being administered in about 35 countries, the Centre should issue similar guidelines to prevent a possible third wave.

India is yet to give both doses of the COVID vaccine to its eligible population but is producing enough jabs. Covishield, the Oxford-Astrazeneca’s jab manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, both double-dose vaccines, are the mainstay of India’s immunisation drive.

According to a report by the Times of India, the government may soon allow commercial export of vaccines since states and Union territories had more than 22 crore unused doses lying with them.

The US, on November 19, expanded eligibility for booster shots to all adults who had received their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Inc vaccines at least six months earlier.