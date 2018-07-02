Decay in economy during UPA regime had potential to cause crisis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with Swarajya magazine on the occasion of first anniversary of the GST rollout on July 1, said the economy was in a bad shape when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took over in 2014.

He said the budget numbers looked “suspicious".

“The state of economy was much worse than expected. Things were terrible. Even the budget figures were suspicious,” Modi told the magazine.

The report stated that Modi’s statements implied that former finance minister P Chidambaram did not give out the correct statements regarding the finances of the government.

He added that when the NDA formed the government, they were “shocked” to see the state the economy was in.

"The details about the decay in the Indian economy were unbelievable. It had the potential to cause a crisis all over," Modi said. He added that the government "accepted this uncomfortable truth and hit the ground running" to strengthen the economy in the long haul.

On being asked why he chose not to highlight the state of economy, Modi said it would have been beneficial politically but not for the nation.

“Playing politics on the state of the economy in 2014 would have been extremely simple as well as politically advantageous for us,” Modi said.

“We did not want to push the issues under the carpet, but we were more interested in addressing the issue. We focused on reforming, strengthening and transforming the Indian economy,” he added.

Modi stated that today India has become the "fastest growing large economy of the world" and that the country is seeing "unprecedented levels of trust and optimism."