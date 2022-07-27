English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Debt-saddled Kerala man wins Rs 1 crore lottery

    How the life of a 50-year-old painter changed in just two hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
    The man will receive Rs 63 lakh and the remaining amount will go to taxes. (Representational image)

    The man will receive Rs 63 lakh and the remaining amount will go to taxes. (Representational image)

    Lives can change in a span of just two hours. A Kerala man bough lottery tickets at 1 pm on Sunday and found out at 3 pm that he had won Rs 1 crore lottery, The New Indian Express reported.

    The winner, 50-year-old painter Mohammed Bava, had been under debt. He had borrowed close to Rs 50 lakh for home construction and his daughter's wedding, Matrubhumi reported.

    The prize could not have come at a better time. Bava was about to sell his newly-built home. On Sunday, a buyer was supposed to meet him with the token amount for the deal.

    “I wanted Rs 45 lakh for the house because we had a debt of Rs 45 lakh. But the broker and the party were haggling for Rs 40 lakh," Bava told The New Indian Express.

    When the buyer refused to up the price, Bava and his wife relented. They decided that they will shift to a rented home.

    Close

    Related stories

    On July 24, the day of the meeting with the buyer, Bava bought four lottery tickets. He had been doing that for months, in hopes of a finding a way out of his financial predicament.

    Two hours after buying the tickets, Bava learnt that he had won. He will get nearly Rs 63 lakh and rest will be deducted as taxes.

    Still, it is enough money for Bava.

    “I just managed to save our house. I still cannot believe it," he told The New Indian Express.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #debt #Kerala #lottery
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.