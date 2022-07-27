Debt-saddled Kerala man wins Rs 1 crore lottery

The man will receive Rs 63 lakh and the remaining amount will go to taxes. (Representational image)

Lives can change in a span of just two hours. A Kerala man bough lottery tickets at 1 pm on Sunday and found out at 3 pm that he had won Rs 1 crore lottery, The New Indian Express reported.

The winner, 50-year-old painter Mohammed Bava, had been under debt. He had borrowed close to Rs 50 lakh for home construction and his daughter's wedding, Matrubhumi reported.

The prize could not have come at a better time. Bava was about to sell his newly-built home. On Sunday, a buyer was supposed to meet him with the token amount for the deal.

“I wanted Rs 45 lakh for the house because we had a debt of Rs 45 lakh. But the broker and the party were haggling for Rs 40 lakh," Bava told The New Indian Express.

When the buyer refused to up the price, Bava and his wife relented. They decided that they will shift to a rented home.

On July 24, the day of the meeting with the buyer, Bava bought four lottery tickets. He had been doing that for months, in hopes of a finding a way out of his financial predicament.

Two hours after buying the tickets, Bava learnt that he had won. He will get nearly Rs 63 lakh and rest will be deducted as taxes.

Still, it is enough money for Bava.

“I just managed to save our house. I still cannot believe it," he told The New Indian Express.